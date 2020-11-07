PTI- led govt made significant reforms in education,health sectors in KPK: Uzma Jadoon

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Uzma Jadoon said on Saturday that the PTI government has made significant reforms in education and health sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Uzma Jadoon said on Saturday that the PTI government has made significant reforms in education and health sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. Talking to a private news channel she said that in KP politics, none of the political parties were elected for two consecutive tenures. Only PTI is the party that has achieved this credit.

She said the PTI government in KP had certain reforms introduced in health, education and other sectors that has provided another opportunity to the PTI to serve the people of KPK for the second time.

Generally, a common man spends more on quality education and quality health facilities and if the government provides relief in this regard, it matters a lot, she added.

She said the main focus of the government in education sector is to ensure uniformity in syllabus of private and government educational institutes.

Moreover, she said strengthening of�education and health systems�in the province was the�mega project�of PTI -led provincial government.

Prime Minister has inaugurated Sehat Sahulat Cards program for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Swat, while the KPK is the first province which is offering health cards to its entire population.

The previous government had just focused on looting money and established assets abroad, rather than to think the welfare of the nation, she added.