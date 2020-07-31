PTI-led govt not to grant NRO to those involved in corruption cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government working under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would never grant National Reconciliation Order(NRO) to those elements found involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

Expressing these views on a private news channel, Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said no NRO like favor would be possible under Imran Khan's regime adding the people had elected his government after heavy mandate thus the nation wanted to witness accountability process against the corrupt elements without discrimination, he added.

Commenting on slow pace of work of NAB, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party had made corruption cases against its rival party leaders representing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, during their regimes.

He said the most of the employees from lower to higher ranks of national accountability bureau were inducted by former PML-N governments.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Chairman NAB was selected by Opposition parties and now, the leaders of PPP and PML-N, wanted to amend laws to avoid cases being tackled by the NAB.

Replying to a question, the minister said that there was dire need to introduce reforms in judicial system including NAB to rebuild confidence of the people in the national institutions.

Commenting on opposition parties' rackus in the national assembly, he said the leaders of opposition benches do not have any interest with people's affairs as they were seeking NRO from ruling party, adding he said but they (Opposition), always found discussing the personal matters rather to hold debate on development programs benefiting the common man.

He made it clear that PTI government would continue reforming process for achieving its goals of progress and development.