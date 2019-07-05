PTI-led govt puts economy on road to progress: Cheema

Member National Assembly (MNA) and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema has said that the PTI's government would leave no stone unturned to put the economy on road to progress and approval of loan 6 billion dollars from IMF was a positive step and it would stabilize our economy

SILANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema has said that the PTI's government would leave no stone unturned to put the economy on road to progress and approval of loan 6 billion Dollars from IMF was a positive step and it would stabilize our economy.

He expresses these views while talking to the different delegations of NA-91 at Qasr-e-Sultan here on Friday.

Cheema said that people of the country faced inflation due to previous governments' false policies but prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were yielding positive results and people would feel relief soon, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in to serve the masses and all-out efforts would be made for the welfare of the people of the country.

