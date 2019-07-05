UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI-led Govt Puts Economy On Road To Progress: Cheema

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:59 PM

PTI-led govt puts economy on road to progress: Cheema

Member National Assembly (MNA) and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema has said that the PTI's government would leave no stone unturned to put the economy on road to progress and approval of loan 6 billion dollars from IMF was a positive step and it would stabilize our economy

SILANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema has said that the PTI's government would leave no stone unturned to put the economy on road to progress and approval of loan 6 billion Dollars from IMF was a positive step and it would stabilize our economy.

He expresses these views while talking to the different delegations of NA-91 at Qasr-e-Sultan here on Friday.

Cheema said that people of the country faced inflation due to previous governments' false policies but prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were yielding positive results and people would feel relief soon, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in to serve the masses and all-out efforts would be made for the welfare of the people of the country.

\378

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan IMF National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Road Progress From Government Billion NA-91

Recent Stories

Taiwan's inflation rises 0.86 pct in June

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses concrete measur ..

5 minutes ago

Criminal arrested after 11 years in Multan

5 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Says Efforts to Intercept US Spy ..

5 minutes ago

Too Early to Discuss Russia's Participation in Con ..

5 minutes ago

Woman burnt to death, daughter injured in Sargodha ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.