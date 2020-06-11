UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI-led Govt Stands Firm Against Mafias: Shehbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

PTI-led govt stands firm against mafias: Shehbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to provide relief to masses on petroleum prices and government would soon nab the mafia behind petrol shortage, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill on Thursday.

''Whenever prime minister tries to relief people by decreasing the prices of commodities, cartel mafia gets active to fail the government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

PTI government was undeterred in serving nation despite of these shortcomings,'' he vowed.

Government would eliminate hoarding menace from the country to provide good quality commodities on affordable prices to the masses as it would improve the living style of poor segments,he mentioned.

For last many decades these black sheep were denting the national economy, so the government would take stern legal actions against such elements as they tried to mar the country's image, he quoted.

Previous governments had looted the national exchequer as many fake degree holders were being appointed on high posts, moreover many businessmen did not have original licence to work, he commented.

Replying to a question he said all black sheep and corrupt elements have understood that prime minister Imran Khan would not let anyone to plunder the nation.

