PTI-led govt taking practical steps for corruption-free country: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development & Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps to eradicate corruption from the country and would held accountable all looters of national wealth.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition has been failed to attract masses towards their narrative as nation firmly stands with PM Imran Khan to bring 'accountability revolution' for looters of national treasury.

She said past regimes of PML-N and PPP did nothing for the betterment of public, and now corrupt elements are only worried about protecting their looted wealth.

Kanwal said now nation would never tolerate the politics of greedy and corrupt politicians any more. Replying to a query she said live streaming of court proceedings is only way for the right to access justice and there is dire need to let media carry out live broadcast of high-profile cases as Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had suggested in his statement.

She said government is strongly believed in capacity building of national institutions including NAB and courts to make accountability process more fair and transparent.