UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI-led Govt Taking Practical Steps For Corruption-free Country: Kanwal Shauzab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

PTI-led govt taking practical steps for corruption-free country: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development & Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps to eradicate corruption from the country and would held accountable all looters of national wealth.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition has been failed to attract masses towards their narrative as nation firmly stands with PM Imran Khan to bring 'accountability revolution' for looters of national treasury.

She said past regimes of PML-N and PPP did nothing for the betterment of public, and now corrupt elements are only worried about protecting their looted wealth.

Kanwal said now nation would never tolerate the politics of greedy and corrupt politicians any more. Replying to a query she said live streaming of court proceedings is only way for the right to access justice and there is dire need to let media carry out live broadcast of high-profile cases as Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had suggested in his statement.

She said government is strongly believed in capacity building of national institutions including NAB and courts to make accountability process more fair and transparent.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Information Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

8 killed, 9 missing after hotel collapses in China

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 13, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Russia&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

11 hours ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.