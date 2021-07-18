UrduPoint.com
PTI-led Govt To Emerge Victorious In AJK Polls: Speakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 18 (APP):Addressing the mammoth public meeting held in connection with electioneering of the PTI's candidates in Bhimbher district of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday, speakers including the party's candidate Ch. Anwar ul Haq said that the PTI will win the election from Bhimbher with land slide victory.

Prime Minister and the PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who also addressed the rally.

Anwar ul Haq said that people of Azad Jammu Kashmir were anxiously waiting for the change in AJK too under the dynamic leadership of the PM Imran Khan, who, he added, has emerged the true ambassador of Kashmir.

Speaking on this occasion, the PTI's candidate from Barnala constituency Ch. Anwar ul Haq Noor said that exceptional victory of PTI is close to emerge in the scheduled elections since the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir have given verdict to make the PTI successful in the elections by attending the electioneering meetings of the party in exceptionally large number in all electoral Constituencies of Azad Jammu Kashmir besides in the constituencies of Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir refugees, he added.

Speaking on this occasion, the PTI candidate from Samani constituency Ali Shan Soni (also the sitting MLA) said that Imran Khan is the brave, honest and fair leader of Pakistan.

He said that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir have decided to bring the change in Azad Jammu Kashmir by making the PTI victorious in the scheduled July 25 AJK elections with exceptional success.

Soni said that the upcoming PTI-led government in Azad Jammu Kashmir through land-slide victory in the polls under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan will lead to make, fully successful, the Kashmiris struggle for freedom from the Indian illegal and forced occupation – since the PTI government was imperative in this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement.

