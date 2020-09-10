Member Provisional Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to achieve Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of making Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Member Provisional Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to achieve Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision of making Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state.

Talking to APP she said, the 72nd death anniversary of the father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be observed here like other parts of the country on Friday.

Abida Raja said that the dream of Indian subcontinent's Muslims for an independent homeland was materialized under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

She said that the unity is need of the hour to counter the current challenges.

She said, "We could only become a welfare state when we would adopt the Jinnah's principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline in true letter and spirit.

" She urged the citizens, particularly youth to come forward to play a role for the development and prosperity of the country.

"Contemporary age is of competition, we can't compete with the developed nations without excelling in the field of science and technology," she said.

The students should learn lesson from the actions and character of the national leaders and try to follow their footsteps.

She said, true patriotism can make Pakistan an unbeatable country in the international world.

She paid rich tribute to the founding fathers for their epic struggle for democracy and independence.

Quaid-i-Azam always considered youth an important asset of a nation andemphasized on education and discipline, she said adding, Quaid-i-Azam believed that discipline was the staircase, which could help Indian Muslim students to achieve their goals.