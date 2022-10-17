PTI left country in economic turmoil: Rana Ihsan

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Coordinator on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday said the government had to take strict measures to get the economy on track as the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left the country in financial turmoil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Coordinator on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday said the government had to take strict measures to get the economy on track as the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left the country in financial turmoil.

Talking to a private news channel Rana Ihsan said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had paid political cost to bring economic stability besides losing political capital.

Commenting on by-polls results, coordinator to PM said the coalition government has become stronger after wining two more seats as the number of treasury benches reached to 176 in the National Assembly.

Rana Afzal said, it was a matter of priorities, PTI chief held more than 40 rallies in his election campaign while the Prime Minister was busy helping flood victims.