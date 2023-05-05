UrduPoint.com

PTI Left KP Impoverished During 10 Years Tenure: Murtaza Abasi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi, former federal minister Sardar Shahjahan and former PML-N MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha have said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has left the province impoverished during its ten years of rule in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They expressed these views while addressing at the prize distribution of Gujjar Premium League at village Tannaki, the other day.

Murtaza Abbassi said that Imran Khan, who was infamous for creating chaos, had defaulted the country while seeing the country's situation, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif made the most difficult decision to clean up the mess created by Imran Khan for the sake of the country.

He said that if the ineffective government of PTI left for a few more months, then the country would have been bankrupted.

Former federal minister Sardar Shahjahan said that the Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his team rescued the country from difficulties and debts. He said that in the upcoming general elections, the nation would reject Khan, who damaged the foundations of Pakistan during his three-and-a-half years in power.

Sardar Augrenzeb Nalotha said that all major developmental and mega projects in KP, particularly in the Hazara division have been started and completed by PML-N and we would continue serving the masses with zeal in future as well.

