PTI legally inactive due to failure to hold intra-party elections, claims Akbar S. Babar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become legally inactive due to the failure to hold intra-party elections in the past five years, claimed founding leader of PTI Akbar S. Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become legally inactive due to the failure to hold intra-party elections in the past five years, claimed founding leader of PTI Akbar S. Babar.

“Under the law, a political party that fails to hold intra-party elections within five years is considered inactive,” Babar told the media, citing the law.

Akbar S. Babar stated that PTI's current self-appointed leadership is not committed to addressing the party's issues. He further claimed that a group of lawyers from Lahore has seized control of PTI.