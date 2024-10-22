Open Menu

PTI Legally Inactive Due To Failure To Hold Intra-party Elections, Claims Akbar S. Babar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become legally inactive due to the failure to hold intra-party elections in the past five years, claimed founding leader of PTI Akbar S. Babar

“Under the law, a political party that fails to hold intra-party elections within five years is considered inactive,” Babar told the media, citing the law.

Akbar S. Babar stated that PTI's current self-appointed leadership is not committed to addressing the party's issues. He further claimed that a group of lawyers from Lahore has seized control of PTI.

