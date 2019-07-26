PTI legislator asks HESCO chief to improve supply system

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's MNA Nuzhat Pathan has asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to improve electric supply system, stop the unannounced load shedding and complete the development works on time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's MNA Nuzhat Pathan has asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to improve electric supply system, stop the unannounced load shedding and complete the development works on time.

The MNA called on the Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Abdul Haq Memon at the latter's office here on Friday.

The MNA offered complete cooperation with HESCO in its ongoing campaign against the power theft. She asked the CEO to resolve the electricity bill disputes on merit.

The HESCO chief informed the MNA that the company was already organizing weekly public hearing in its jurisdiction.

He said the HESCO would provide new transformers wherever they were required. Memon clarified that the company paid for repair and replacement of a damaged transformer and asked the consumers not to pay any charges in that regard to the company's staff.