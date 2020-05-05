UrduPoint.com
PTI Legislator For Stringent Laws Against Child Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:41 AM

PTI legislator for stringent laws against child abuse

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's MPA Dua Bhutto Monday said PTI wanted to introduce stringent laws for child abusers in the province but they faced resistance by the ruling party in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's MPA Dua Bhutto Monday said PTI wanted to introduce stringent laws for child abusers in the province but they faced resistance by the ruling party in Sindh.

Talking to media in GOR colony area after offering condolence to the family of 9 years old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered last week the MPA bewailed over a lack of cooperation over the legislation by Pakistan Peoples Party.

"The PTI wants to table the draft in the Sindh Assembly but the ruling party isn't showing any acceptance of the stricter punishment for the offenders of the child rights," she maintained.

She assured the family of the slain girl of all possible support of the PTI as they strive to get justice.

She appreciated prompt action of the police in arresting the culprit and recovering the dead body of the girl who remained missing throughout the day until her dead body was found.

The MPA said though the existing laws carried punishment for the rape and murder of children, there was a need to further strengthen the law for speedy justice and protection of a victim's family.

