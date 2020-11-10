UrduPoint.com
PTI Legislator Stages Sit-in Protest Against Water Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Shabir Ahmed staged a sit-in protest against the shortage of water in his constituency outside the office of Managing Director (MD) of Karachi Water Board here on Tuesday.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi also joined the protest and demanded for the provision of water to the MPA's area.

Talking to media persons, he alleged that the water board only minted money and did not do any other work.

He said that the Hub Dam was full of water and water of the city was stolen.

He alleged that drinking water was being used for the agriculture purpose and poor people were being deprived of it.

Firdous suggested to install a tracking system in water tankers so as to ascertain the theft of water from the hydrants.

He demanded for the provision of drinking water and laying down new water lines. He also took to task to the Sindh Chief Minister for the shortage of water.

