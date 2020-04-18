PTI legislator urges Sindh Government to activate community vigilance

Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj Ghumman has urged the provincial government to urgently activate community vigilance committees across Karachi so as to ensure and prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in the port city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj Ghumman has urged the provincial government to urgently activate community vigilance committees across Karachi so as to ensure and prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in the port city.

Talking to APP here Saturday, the MPA representing the most thickly populated district East of Karachi, particularly Gulshan e Iqbal, a city in itself, he said the matter is of safety now and it is high time that local leaders are involved to address the situation.

Ghumman said things could definitely be managed through prudence and an efficient strategy leading to strategic sealing of areas identified with COVID - 19 cases can considerably improve the situation.

With regard to relevance of community vigilance, he said area wise details about street, muhalla, residential blocks, apartments, slums from where cases may have been reported must be shared with elected representatives so that they may play their due role in motivating and assisting vulnerable segments.

"These people being expected to comply with lockdown must be convinced that their basic and essential needs would be guaranteed during the given period," said the MPA emphasizing that elected representatives are in the best of the position to motivate masses as they are fully conscious of the ground realities and also accessible to their voters.

In reply to a question the PTI MPA said vigilance teams along with public representatives, particularly union councilors, must also include police and district administration officials provided with data about local spread of the virus in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Availability of data is crucial in handling the situation, he said suggesting that people have to be taken into confidence and convinced that measures being adopted are for their benefit.