UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Legislator Urges Sindh Government To Activate Community Vigilance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

PTI legislator urges Sindh Government to activate community vigilance

Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj Ghumman has urged the provincial government to urgently activate community vigilance committees across Karachi so as to ensure and prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in the port city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf Member of Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj Ghumman has urged the provincial government to urgently activate community vigilance committees across Karachi so as to ensure and prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in the port city.

Talking to APP here Saturday, the MPA representing the most thickly populated district East of Karachi, particularly Gulshan e Iqbal, a city in itself, he said the matter is of safety now and it is high time that local leaders are involved to address the situation.

Ghumman said things could definitely be managed through prudence and an efficient strategy leading to strategic sealing of areas identified with COVID - 19 cases can considerably improve the situation.

With regard to relevance of community vigilance, he said area wise details about street, muhalla, residential blocks, apartments, slums from where cases may have been reported must be shared with elected representatives so that they may play their due role in motivating and assisting vulnerable segments.

"These people being expected to comply with lockdown must be convinced that their basic and essential needs would be guaranteed during the given period," said the MPA emphasizing that elected representatives are in the best of the position to motivate masses as they are fully conscious of the ground realities and also accessible to their voters.

In reply to a question the PTI MPA said vigilance teams along with public representatives, particularly union councilors, must also include police and district administration officials provided with data about local spread of the virus in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Availability of data is crucial in handling the situation, he said suggesting that people have to be taken into confidence and convinced that measures being adopted are for their benefit.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Gulshan May From Government Best

Recent Stories

PM will never spare any looter, plunderer: Railway ..

5 seconds ago

Russian Consumer Watchdog Says Vector COVID-19 Tes ..

4 minutes ago

Philanthropists distributed relief goods among mec ..

4 minutes ago

Business community hails SBP for reducing interest ..

12 minutes ago

Belarus Received 14,000 COVID-19 Test Kits From Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: Lockdown hampers cyclone relief ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.