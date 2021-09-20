PTI legislators demand judicial inquiry of alleged corruption in procurement of school desks

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Legislators, on Monday, rejected inquiry committee formed by the provincial government to probe into matter of alleged corruption in procurement of school desks and demanded judicial inquiry of the issue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Legislators, on Monday, rejected inquiry committee formed by the provincial government to probe into matter of alleged corruption in procurement of school desks and demanded judicial inquiry of the issue.

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Shehzad Qureshi, Shah Nawaz Jadoon and others, while speaking to media persons at Sindh Assembly building, raised objection that how an inquiry committee comprising subordinate officers could investigate chief minister, provincial ministers or higher officers? To ensure impartial and fair investigation of the issue it was imperative to form a committee comprising such officers who were not sub ordinate to Sindh government, they said.

Speaking at the occasion Firdous Shamim Naqvi alleged that some members of the committee were favourite officers of PPP leadership, enjoying multiple postings at a time and involved in corruption.

He asked CM Sindh and provincial education minister if they know when the last time school desks were purchased and what the number of students is who were sitting on floor due to unavailability of furniture in schools of Sindh? According to available information the last tender for procurement of school desks was issued in 2015 but the process was not completed due to cancellation of tender, he said and added that parties which participated in that tender did not participate in the next tender.

Naqvi said that procurement committee of Sindh Education and Literacy department did not bother to carry out research as several companies of China, Malaysia and other countries were offering better quality school desks at significantly lower rates.

Speaking at the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh censured Sindh government for depriving people of their fundamental rights and basic facilities. He said that Karachi generates 90 percent revenue of the province but PPP government kept neglecting the metropolis.

All the promises and announcements of Sindh government for provision of better commuting facilities to citizens of Karachi were remained unfulfilled, Haleem Adil said adding that thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan who fulfilled his commitment of providing better transport to Karachi.

"Now our daughters, sisters and elders will be able to use better transport facilities and can travel in a respectful manner," Haleem said adding that 40 buses had arrived while more to come while infrastructure of Green Line bus service including stations was complete and it would start in October.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that now Sindh government should inform the people that when "Orange Line" would be operational, when commuters would be able to travel in "Red Line" buses and when those thousands of buses would arrive in the province about which Sindh ministers made several announcements?