PTI legislators demand Sindh govt to start pre-budget consultation process

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's members of Sindh Assembly have lamented Sindh government for keeping the opposition out of budget making process and demanded to convene pre-budget consultation sessions.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, PTI's parliamentary leader in the assembly Bilal Gaffar, divisional president PTI Karachi Khurram Sher Zaman and other MPAs during a press conference here at Sindh Assembly on Saturday said that according to rules Sindh government was required to initiate pre-budget consultation.

Haleem Adil Shaikh pointed out that consultation with all stakeholders particularly the elected representatives of people of the province was a mandatory requirement which was being overlooked by incumbent Sindh government.

" It seems provincial government was preparing an anti-people and mafia friendly budget and they wanted to keep opposition at the bay so that they could not expose their corrupt practices", he asserted adding that it was right of 69 opposition members to present their input in the budget to voice needs and demands of their electorate.

Due to prudent policies of Imran Khan led PTI government national economy has started showing signs of improvement as rupee was gaining against Dollar, stock markets witnessing rising trends, exports and large scale production recorded continuous surge and construction and manufacturing sectors were opening new employment opportunities, Shaikh said.

On the other hand, Sindh government has failed to deliver to public and was only serving personal interests and promoting corruption in entire governance system, Shaikh alleged saying that "They wanted to hide their corruption that's why annual report of Auditor General was not provided to opposition members who were already denied chair of Public Accounts Committee and due representation in standing committees".

Health situation in the province had deteriorated despite expenditure of over Rs.600 billion in Health sector as government hospitals failed to serve the masses and government was handing over its hospitals to non-governmental organization, Haleem Adil said.

Vaccination programme under EPI was nonfunctional since 8 months in Sindh only due to negligence of PPP government though Federal government was providing vaccine and other necessary items in the regard, Shaikh said and remarked that due to closure of immunization program outbreak of measles and other diseases was being reported from various areas of the province.

PTI leader also censured wheat purchase policy of Sindh government where only announcement of support price was made but neither procurement centers were opened to purchase wheat from growers nor gunny bags were being issued to growers. Government allowed the middle man to exploit the growers and they were purchasing wheat at price far below than the announced one.

They demanded of Sindh government to start wheat procurement through food department and provide 'Bardana' (gunny bags) to growers at the earliest and ensure implementation on support price of Rs.2000 per 40 kg.

Bilal Gaffar, speaking at the occasion questioned the sincerity of incumbent provincial government to the people of Sindh as responsibility of preparing budget draft was placed on a person who was under allegations of corruption and availed plea bargain. Neglecting clear directives of apex courts, the Sindh government had not removed such officers, he said.

Federal government is going to provide relief through Utility stores while Punjab government has announced a comprehensive Ramzan package of around Rs.10 billion, Bilal said and sarcastically added that they were waiting for any such initiative by the Sindh government.

During 13 year continuous rule of PPP in Sindh whole structure of municipal services has been collapsed, he alleged and argued that there was no water in Karachi, sewerage and sewage disposal was in dilapidated conditions while Sindh Building Control Authority has become a hub of corruption, he said.