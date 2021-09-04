PTI legislators express solidarity with protesting Traders of Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf legislators, Saturday, assured traders of Karachi of their support in protest movement against arbitrary decisions of Sindh government in the name of COVID SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf legislators, Saturday, assured traders of Karachi of their support in protest movement against arbitrary decisions of Sindh government in the name of COVID SOPs.

Central Vice President PTI and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, divisional president Karachi Khurram sher Zaman, MNA Aftaf Siddiquie, MPAs Seead Afridi, Raja Azhar, Shahzad Qureshi, Jamal Siddiqui, women wing leader Fiza Zeeshan and other leaders visited the protest camp of Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) on M.A. Jinnah Road and expressed solidarity with the protesting traders.

KTAC's hunger strike, against Sindh government's decisions including two day closure of markets and trade activities and limited business hours in Karachi, has entered into the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PTI fully supported the stance of traders regarding implementation of corona SOPs and was in favour of continuity of business and trade activities with observance of necessary preventive measures.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was against the policy of closing business and the PTI government took such measures that ensured prevention of diseases and continuity of economic activities simultaneously.

Haleem assured that PTI would wholeheartedly support the struggle of traders and would be standing shoulder by shoulder to them. "PTI lawmakers will regularly attend the protest camp and if traders decide to march towards the CM House they will find PTI legislators and workers in the forefront," he said.

Despite widespread COVID vaccination and voluntary and proactive measures by trader organizations in this regard, the Sindh government's strict anti-business measures in Karachi were beyond comprehension, he noted and alleged the PPP for hatching a conspiracy against PTI government.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was of the view that coronavirus did not affect the political gatherings and PPP leadership was arranging rallies and gatherings without observing any SOPs while on the other hand restrictions were imposed on trade, industry, schools and hotels and restaurants.

He observed that the Sindh government has adopted double standards for traders of Karachi who were contributing 70 percent of taxes into total revenue of the country while their share in the provincial revenue generation was almost 90 percent.

The PPP government was ignoring demands of traders and industrialists of Karachi and not paying heed to genuine issues of trade and industrial community who not only possessed an important role in national economy but also created enormous employment opportunities, he remarked.

He criticized Sindh government for ignoring the protest of traders of Karachi and said that CM Sindh and his team were unaware of miseries of common men and of problems being faced by traders and industrialists of the province as they were busy in accumulating minting through illegal means.

Karachi Police could only be seen active at the time set for closing markets while it failed in disposing of their basic duty, maintenance of peace and order in the metropolis, he alleged adding that 363 drug dens were operating in the city in connivance with the police officers.

Khuram Sher Zaman speaking at the occasion said that traders were advocating case of Karachi but in three days any government representative had not contacted them to listen to their grievances. Sindh government was obstructing trade and industrial activities in Karachi because they wanted to create financial problems for Imran Khan led Federal government, he remarked.

MNA Aftab Siddiquie condemned provincial government and alleged that they were disrupting the economic activities to malign the PTI but in reality they had damaged entire Sindh and situation in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and other cities and towns of Sindh getting the worst.

Trade representatives while speaking at the occasion, thanked PTI and Haleem Adil Sheikh for extending support to traders and said that Sindh government's decision would negatively affect the trade and business and push thousands of people into financial hardship.

They also reiterated the demand of imposing Governor Rule in Sindh as the PPP government had completely failed to deliver and bad governance was at its peak in the province.