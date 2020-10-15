PTI legislators move resolution in Sindh Assembly against rallies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders has moved a resolution in the Sindh Assembly against protest demonstrations as the coronavirus cases were resurfacing in the country.

PTI leader and member of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman said the Sindh government was sealing marriage halls and markets to contain the deadly virus but on the other hand, rallies were being allowed, said a press release said.

He further said there was a contradiction in the words and actions of Murad Ali Shah as he said corona was spreading and people should be careful but on the contrary, he was hosting a rally himself.

The Sindh government was pushing the innocent people of the province towards a more deadly disease, he said adding due to poor strategy of Sindh government, the highest number of corona cases were reported in Sindh in the past.