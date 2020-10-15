UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Legislators Move Resolution In Sindh Assembly Against Rallies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:06 PM

PTI legislators move resolution in Sindh Assembly against rallies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders has moved a resolution in the Sindh Assembly against protest demonstrations as the coronavirus cases were resurfacing in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders has moved a resolution in the Sindh Assembly against protest demonstrations as the coronavirus cases were resurfacing in the country.

PTI leader and member of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman said the Sindh government was sealing marriage halls and markets to contain the deadly virus but on the other hand, rallies were being allowed, said a press release said.

He further said there was a contradiction in the words and actions of Murad Ali Shah as he said corona was spreading and people should be careful but on the contrary, he was hosting a rally himself.

The Sindh government was pushing the innocent people of the province towards a more deadly disease, he said adding due to poor strategy of Sindh government, the highest number of corona cases were reported in Sindh in the past.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Poor Marriage Murad Ali Shah Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

38 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

53 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Profession guiding seminar held in GSSC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.