PTI Legislators On Behalf Of Governor Hand Over PPEs To Isolation Centre

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:04 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and leaders visited an Isolation Centre in the city and on behalf of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail handed over more than 3500 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the officials of the centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and leaders visited an Isolation Centre in the city and on behalf of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail handed over more than 3500 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the officials of the centre.

Those who visited the centre included Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MPA Jamal Siddiqui and others, a news release said on Monday.

They said, on the occasion, that the whole nation was bravely fighting against the cornavirus and expressed the hope that the nation would succeed in war against the coronavirus.

