PTI legislators regret loss of precious lives and injuries to citizens during cracker bomb attacks in Karachi and Ghotki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Law makers belonging to PTI-Sindh registering their deep concern about deterioration in law and order situation in the province here on Friday urged the authorities to realize their responsibilities towards public security.

MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman regretting loss of precious lives and injuries caused to people during home made bombs in two separate incidents at Karachi and Ghotki early in the day, said this reflected poorly upon the capacities of the provincial administration.

"Police department must not be used as private security force for a few selected," he said adding that this had encouraged anti-social as well as criminal elements to threaten peace at the expense of unassuming citizens.

Ghumman suggested that powers initially entrusted upon Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) must be restored and that concerned quarters must take immediate notice of the emerging situation directly linked to safety of the people.

General Secretary, PTI-Karachi, Saeed Afridi sought steps to beef-up security arrangements in Karachi as well as in other parts of the province.

Later the PTI leader along with other party workers including Raja Azhar and Riaz Haider visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to inquire upon the status of injured.

They registered their reservations about the medical facilities available for victims of the attack in particular and other patients in general.

Afridi reiterated that his party and the workers will not allow any group to recreate the reign of terror nor anyone will be able to take law and order into their hand.