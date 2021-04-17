UrduPoint.com
PTI Legislators Take Measures To Improve Living Standard Of Backward Areas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:44 PM

PTI legislators take measures to improve living standard of backward areas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians from Southern Punjab on Thursday claimed that they took numerous effective measures for improving the living standards of the common people of the backward areas especially the people of Southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians from Southern Punjab on Thursday claimed that they took numerous effective measures for improving the living standards of the common people of the backward areas especially the people of Southern Punjab.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan sincerely initiated the long term policies for improving the living standards of common people of Southern Punjab by providing facilities to farmer's community," said PTI Member National Assembly from Southern Punjab district Bakkhar, Muhammad Sana Ullah Masti Khel.

On the occasion, PTI MNA from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharawna said that PTI government has initiated different development projects for the uplift of Southern Punjab aiming to bring it at par with other areas of the country.

She said that a network roads connecting the villages from field to market was being constructed to ensure better access of farmers to the markets.

More Stories From Pakistan

