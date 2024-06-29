Open Menu

PTI Lobbying In US For Anti-Pakistan Resolution: Aqeel Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Spokesperson of government on legal affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been presenting a false narrative against the US for two years and left no stone unturned in getting the anti-Pakistan resolution passed there.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with PML-N’s leader and MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said that yesterday Shaista Malik presented a resolution in the House where the uproar of a party against it was sad. In response to the resolution of the US, our resolution was opposed by this party, he said.

He said that a political party is running a digital terrorism, adding that the PTI has also hired lobbying and PR firms in US.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the protection of our country’s flag is the duty of every Pakistani, adding that no Pakistani will compromise on integrity and freedom.

He said that America has never raised its voice against human rights abuse in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik said that firms have been hired in America where anti-Pakistan work is being done. She said that the government has taken concrete measures for the development of the country and economic stability.

She said that no political party will be allowed to block the development of the country. She said, "we do not want to spoil relations with any country and want good relations with the US but we do not want America to interfere in our sovereignty".

She said that everyone should think about the country's interest instead of their personal interest.

