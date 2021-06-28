PTI local leader escapes assassination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :PTI local leader Essa Khan on Monday once again escaped an assassination in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the megalopolis.

Senior Superintendent of Police West Suhai Aziz Talpur told APP that some armed assailants riding motorcycles shot three fires on vehicle of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Welfare Wing Manghopir Essa Khan in Umar Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

She said hand guns were used by the attackers.

Out of total three shots, entry and exits of two bullets were spotted while the entry of third one was not found but its exit was spotted in the vehicle.

Suhai said Essa Khan's driver told the police that four armed men riding on two motorcycles opened fire on the vehicle.

It may be recalled that days back on June 18, some unidentified armed persons opened fire on the car of Essa Khan near Afghan Basti in Gulshan-e-Maymar in which his wife was killed while he sustained injuries.