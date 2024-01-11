PTI local leader killed in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's district leader and renowned business figure, Shah Khalid, was killed in broad daylight in Swabi Ada on Thursday.

Police said that unidentified assailants on motorcycles targeted Shah Khalid's car, opening fire and resulting in his tragic demise at the scene.

The culprits managed to escape the scene successfully, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement. Police have initiated pursuits to apprehend the assailants and bring them to justice.

The motive behind this targeted attack remains unclear, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.