PTI Local Leader Ms Safia Baloch Urges Philanthropists To Help People

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :PTI local leader Ms Safia Baloch on Thursday said coronavirus has affected people economically and socially across the globe. Talking to Media, she said we should observe precautionary measures for the safety of ourselves and others. She said hard times require determination and as a nation we should extend our cooperation to others these days.

She urged philanthropists to help the people along with the government.

