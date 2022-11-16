PTI long march aimed to create chaos in country: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday termed Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) long march a full of mess which would create chaos and disturbance in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday termed Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) long march a full of mess which would create chaos and disturbance in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan is lying to the nation in public meetings and trying to make the security institutions controversial.

He made it clear that the government would welcome the talks with PTI for resolving political issues, however, it would not accept any unconstitutional demand.

He said that Imran would be responsible for any kind of law and order situation arising from the PTI long march and the government would take all possible measures to maintain peace in the country.