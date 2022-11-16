UrduPoint.com

PTI Long March Aimed To Create Chaos In Country: Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 06:48 PM

PTI long march aimed to create chaos in country: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday termed Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) long march a full of mess which would create chaos and disturbance in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday termed Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) long march a full of mess which would create chaos and disturbance in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan is lying to the nation in public meetings and trying to make the security institutions controversial.

He made it clear that the government would welcome the talks with PTI for resolving political issues, however, it would not accept any unconstitutional demand.

He said that Imran would be responsible for any kind of law and order situation arising from the PTI long march and the government would take all possible measures to maintain peace in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Law And Order Long March All From Government

Recent Stories

Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deat ..

Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deaths - Health Ministry

40 seconds ago
 ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis C'ships conti ..

ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis C'ships continues

41 seconds ago
 31 milkmen held over adulteration; 630 litres adul ..

31 milkmen held over adulteration; 630 litres adulterated milk discarded

42 seconds ago
 Climate change set to 'increase hunger' in Africa: ..

Climate change set to 'increase hunger' in Africa: UN

44 seconds ago
 IAEA Head Says Expert Missions to 4 NPPs in Ukrain ..

IAEA Head Says Expert Missions to 4 NPPs in Ukraine Scheduled for November, Dece ..

4 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Work With Allies to Gather Mor ..

US Will Continue to Work With Allies to Gather More Info on Explosion in Poland ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.