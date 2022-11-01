PTI long march aims at triggering clashes and creating unrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wanted to create such a law and order situation that might trigger clashes between the people and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference, the minister accused Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos in the name of the long march and cited press conference of Faisal Vawda, leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, and the statement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, who could be heard speaking about bloodshed of of innocent people in the Federal capital and bringing weapons and ammunition in the long march.

The minister said the government and allied parties decided to provide the tear gas shells and rubber bullets to personnel of the police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) who would perform duties on front line.

But after certain evidences of collecting weapons, ammunition and hiring persons for creating chaos by PTI, the minister said that it would be requested to Prime Minister and allied parties for permission of giving weapons and ammunition to the security personnel so that they could protect the state, city and themselves from the armed group.

The minister said the politics of the PTI leader, whose ugly face had been unmasked by Gandapur's audio leaks, was aimed at mongering hate and dividing the nation. He said that no political or non-political group would be allowed to damage the economy and stability of the country.

He asked Chief Secretaries of IGPs of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stand with law and constitution after the clear evidences of planning by a group to assault Capital.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah hailed the apolitical role of the armed forces and for its commitment to perform their role as per the law and constitution of the country.

To a question, he said that judicial commission had been formed to probe into the tragic killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

He said that the report of the commission and facts collected by the two-member team during their visit to Kenya would be shared with the family of the deceased and every step will be taken for their satisfaction. If the mother of Arshad Sharif is not satisfied with the government measures, she would be asked to tell other options which may satisfy her and the government to follow it.

During the next General Election, he said PML-N would be stronger due to lack of support of provincial governments for PTI. He said that the PML-N would get success in next election as there would be a level playing field.

The PML-N led government had to make tough decisions after coming into power because the PTI government put the country on the verge of bankruptcy. He said that tough decisions were critical to put the economy on the right track and PML-N led government would manage the economy effectively in coming days and to provide relief to people.

He said that negotiations with PTI were only possible if its leaders accept the writ of law and constitution, abandon foreign agenda and follow the decency in politics.

The minister said that the PTI chairman was claiming of bringing a sea of the people but the people of Lahore had completely rejected the march of `fitna', and few hundred people left until the march reached Gujranwala. Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chairman was using abusive language in his speeches during the march, adding that people won't be betrayed by their madness.

"An investigation is being carried out into Ehsaas program and you all will be caught red-handed," the minister said adding that 8,000 families had been given money through Ehsaas program during the elections only in Faisalabad.

To a question, he said that there had been no information about diverting the long march towards Rawalpindi instead of Islamabad.