PTI Long March Begins From Liberty Chowk

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that free and fair elections were vital to strengthen the country.

He was addressing the participants in 'Haqeeqi Azadi' (real independence) march, which started from Liberty Chowk with the party leadership riding a container (long vehicle) in the afternoon.

He said that time had come to start the journey of country's real independence, adding that the march was not for any political motive. He said, "We want stability of institutions." Imran Khan said he had not done anything unconstitutional, adding that it was the right of people to decide whom they wanted to rule the country, but through free and fair elections.

He said, "The PTI will abide by the law and not enter the Red Zone (in Islamabad)." He said that his party had never deviated from the law and Constitution throughout its journey, and always staged peaceful rallies.

Before starting the long march, an oath was taken from the participants in the march that they would abide by the Constitution of the country, safeguard the country's sovereignty, not bow before anybody except Allah Almighty. Later, 'dua' was offered before start of the march.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Faisal Javed and others were also present with Imran Khan on the container.

