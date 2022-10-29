PTI long march begins from Liberty Chowk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that free and fair elections were vital to strengthen the country.

He said this while addressing the participants of 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march which started from Liberty Chowk this afternoon.

He said that time had come to start the journey of country's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' adding that this march was not for any political motive. He said, "We want stability of the institutions in the country." Imran Khan said he had not done anything unconstitutional, adding that it was the right of people to decide whom they wanted but through free and fair elections.

He said that PTI would abide by the law and not enter into red zone.

He said that PTI throughout its journey had never deviated from law and constitution and always staged peaceful protests.

Before starting the long march oath was taken from the participants of the march that they would abide by the constitution of the country, safeguard the country's sovereignty, not bow before anybody except Allah Almighty.

Later, Dua was offered before beginning of the march.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Faisal Javed and others were also present with Imran Khan on the container.

PTI's long march reached outside the Data Darbar around 12:30 am where Imran Khan addressed the participants of long march.

The PTI chairman said he knew that Lahorites would never disappoint him, adding that this march was not a ordinary movement.

He announced to give a break to his long march outside Data Darbar and added that journey towards Islamabad would continue from Shahdara tomorrow at 11:00 am.

PTI leaders including Hamad Azhar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others were present on the container with Imran Khan.