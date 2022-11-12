UrduPoint.com

PTI Long March To Resume From Lala Musa Today: Musarrat Cheema

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2022 | 03:02 PM

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

The Punjab government spokesperson says Asad Umar will lead march in Jhang while many other convoys being led by the party leaders in different parts of the country will also reach Rawalpindi with the main long march.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2022) PTI leader and Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema on Saturday said that the party’s long march would resume from Lala Musa today (Saturday).

Taking to Twitter, Musarrat Cheema said, “The long march will resume from its last stop in Lala Musa today.

Asad Umar will lead march in Jhang side while many other marches being led by the party leadership in different parts of the country will also reach Rawalpindi together with the main long march,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Long March Twitter Jhang Rawalpindi Lead Lala Musa March From

