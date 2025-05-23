PTI Loses Support, Vote After Recent Military Conflict With India; Ikhtiar Wali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The coordinator to the Prime Minister (PM) on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Friday claimed that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) has lost its support and vote after the recent military conflict with India, attributing the decline to the party's negative rhetoric.
In a statement posted on his official X account, he noted that the public has rejected PTI's accusations and negative narratives, which have changed their popularity graph.
Recent Stories
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC finalize s curriculum for undergraduate, graduate programs in business administration4 minutes ago
-
Shorkot’s residents hold protest against power loadshedding4 minutes ago
-
SP Balakot reviews tourist facilitation, security measures in Circle Paras4 minutes ago
-
Darri Town Chairman handed over new bikes to SSP for police patrolling4 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Club wins first 'Aman Football Tournament' in Tank4 minutes ago
-
PTI loses support, vote after recent military conflict with India; Ikhtiar Wali4 minutes ago
-
DC reviewed preparation measures for upcoming anti-polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP announces district status for Allai14 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA seizes over 15kg single-use plastics in Sector G-614 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq on May 2424 minutes ago
-
District admin to intensify crackdown on encroachments24 minutes ago
-
Railways inducts 30 freight wagons to boost trade24 minutes ago