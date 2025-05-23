PTI loses support, vote after recent military conflict with India; Ikhtiar Wali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The coordinator to the Prime Minister (PM) on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Friday claimed that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) has lost its support and vote after the recent military conflict with India, attributing the decline to the party's negative rhetoric.

In a statement posted on his official X account, he noted that the public has rejected PTI's accusations and negative narratives, which have changed their popularity graph.