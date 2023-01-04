PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized language among youth: Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has lost popularity for promoting uncivilized and indecent language among the youth of the country.

The PTI leaders had used religion card for introducing the "Riasat-e-Madina" concept among the masses, he said while talking to a private channel. Imran Khan had interpreted the Islamic values wrongly, he observed.

The PTI Chairman, he said had utilized the religious card in the public meetings to gain personal and political interest. The PTI had also been involved in spreading unethical culture in the society, he said.

Commenting on austerity measures to save energy in Pakistan, he said every citizen should follow the instruction given by the government for saving fuel and precious time of the nation. All the citizens should play a role for the progress and prosperity of the country, he added.