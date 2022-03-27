PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has made fruitful discussion with coalition partners.

All the partners are united with PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channels.

The whole Opposition will witness a historic public meeting called by PTI leadership on Sunday), he said. Commenting on talks with dissident members, he said, no one is going anywhere. The Opposition, he said would face defeat in no-confidence move. He said the PTI government would complete five years withfull support of coalition partners.