UrduPoint.com

PTI Made Fruitful Discussion With Coalition Partners: Khattak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 12:14 AM

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has made fruitful discussion with coalition partners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has made fruitful discussion with coalition partners.

All the partners are united with PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channels.

The whole Opposition will witness a historic public meeting called by PTI leadership on Sunday), he said. Commenting on talks with dissident members, he said, no one is going anywhere. The Opposition, he said would face defeat in no-confidence move. He said the PTI government would complete five years withfull support of coalition partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sunday TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

21 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

23 seconds ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

6 minutes ago
 Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with aca ..

Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with academia for market-driven HR

6 minutes ago
 Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister launches development projects in Ka ..

Prime Minister launches development projects in Kamalia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>