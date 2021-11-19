Punjab Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made historic legislation during joint session of the parliament

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made historic legislation during joint session of the parliament.

He expressed these views during current session of Punjab Assembly which started two hours and 50 minutes behind its schedule time with Panel of Chairman Muhammad Shafee in the chair.

During point of order, Chaudhry Zaheerud Din said that law pertaining to Electronic Voting Machine had been passed by the parliament to ensure provision of right to the overseas Pakistanis to cast their vote in Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise to overseas Pakistanis for provision of voting right to them, which he made during his electoral campaign.

He said that the allies including MQM Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Q deserve appreciation and the government was thankful to them for their support in historic legislation, adding that electronic voting machine would pave up the ways to transparent and independent elections.

Earlier, the opposition members including Rana Iqbal has recorded their protest and criticized the government on absence of ministers concerned in the House during Punjab Assembly's proceeding pertaining to questions about their departments on which the chair has given a ruling to ensure the presence of relevant ministers for answering the questions.

Earlier, during the session, the Panel of Chairman postponed the question answer session related to Commerce and Trade Department over non availability of provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Secretary concerned as both of them were on foreign visit.

Later, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee, on completion of agenda, adjourned the session till Monday at 11:00 a.m.