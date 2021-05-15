UrduPoint.com
PTI Made Inquiry Reports Public First Time In The Country's History: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

PTI made inquiry reports public first time in the country's history: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said, the Prime Minister has directed the Punjab Chief Minister to conduct inquiry into the alleged cost escalation of Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

He said that the inquiry report of the project would not only be made public but would also be taken indiscriminate action against those who would be held responsible for that.

Reacting to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, Shahbaz Gill said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made public the inquiry reports for the first time in the country's history, but inconsistent to this, he added that such kind of reports were either burned or hide from the public during the regimes of Sharif brothers in past.

The SAPM said that looters and corrupt elements were always either granted favor and respect or were backed by Sharif brothers during their past governments and added, the most expert plunderer had special respect with Sharifs.

The PML-N leaders are busy in making failed attempts for getting importance through issuing statements, he expressed.

