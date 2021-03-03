PTI makes history by securing 10 Senate seats from KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf made history in Senate polls by securing 10 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the elections held on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf made history in Senate polls by securing 10 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the elections held on Wednesday.

According to the unofficial result PTI's candidates, who were elected senators on general seats included Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Liaquat Khan Tarkai, Faisal Saleem and Zeeshan Khanzada, while opposition clinched two seats of Hidayatullah Khan (ANP) and Maulana Atta ur Rehma JUIF.

On two seats of technocrat, PTI's Dost Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand were elected as senators by securing 59 and 49 votes respectively.

The lone seat for Non-Muslim was also clinched by PTI's Gurdeep Singh who got 103 votes.

Similarly, PTI's Sania Nishtar and Falak Naz remained successful candidate by getting 56 and 51 votes respectively on two women reserved seats.

Polling in the KP assembly was started at 9:00 a.m and continued till 5:00 p.m. without break.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani, Provincial Ministers, advisers and special assistants to CM KP also cast their votes.

Peshawar Police had deployed about 274 policemen for ensuring holding of senate election in a free, secure and peaceful atmosphere.