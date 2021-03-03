UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Makes History By Securing 10 Senate Seats From KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:50 PM

PTI makes history by securing 10 Senate seats from KP

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf made history in Senate polls by securing 10 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the elections held on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf made history in Senate polls by securing 10 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the elections held on Wednesday.

According to the unofficial result PTI's candidates, who were elected senators on general seats included Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Liaquat Khan Tarkai, Faisal Saleem and Zeeshan Khanzada, while opposition clinched two seats of Hidayatullah Khan (ANP) and Maulana Atta ur Rehma JUIF.

On two seats of technocrat, PTI's Dost Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand were elected as senators by securing 59 and 49 votes respectively.

The lone seat for Non-Muslim was also clinched by PTI's Gurdeep Singh who got 103 votes.

Similarly, PTI's Sania Nishtar and Falak Naz remained successful candidate by getting 56 and 51 votes respectively on two women reserved seats.

Polling in the KP assembly was started at 9:00 a.m and continued till 5:00 p.m. without break.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani, Provincial Ministers, advisers and special assistants to CM KP also cast their votes.

Peshawar Police had deployed about 274 policemen for ensuring holding of senate election in a free, secure and peaceful atmosphere.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Akram Khan Durrani Women From Opposition P

Recent Stories

Over 100 events to be held to mark seven decades o ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca vaccine effective in over-80s: study

2 minutes ago

YouTube Blocks Sputnik's Trump Speech Video Over M ..

2 minutes ago

Boy Scouts to sell Rockwell paintings to pay abuse ..

2 minutes ago

Indian state police hire 13 transgender constables ..

2 minutes ago

29 criminals held in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.