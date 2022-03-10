UrduPoint.com

PTI Makes Its Strategy To Counter Opposition Move Of No-trust-motion

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2022 | 03:38 PM

PTI makes its strategy to counter opposition move of no-trust-motion

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan says the MNAs from the ruling coalition would not be present in the National Assembly on the day the Opposition's resolution for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be taken up for voting

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Thursday announced its strategy to counter the move by skipping he National Assembly session amid increasing political temperature for its no-trust-motion.

The government made its strategy that the MNAs from the ruling coalition would not be present in the National Assembly on the day the Opposition's resolution for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be taken up for voting.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Thursday.

He said only NA Speaker Asad Qaisar would be present for the session, pointing out that he did not have a vote, therefore he, too, would go.

The session for voting on the no-trust-motion would most likely be held elsewhere than the usual location because the floor of the House where sessions took place was being renovated.

Dr. Babar Awan said that a maulana called on Biden for help and in this situation, it was now apparent from where the agenda was being run and backing.

He said implying that a foreign hand was behind the opposition 's no-trust move.

Awan went on to say that the prime minister was correct to criticise European Union countries for pushing Pakistan to vote against Russia during a recent extraordinary session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said there was no such example of diplomats engaged in an act like this in the history of the world. He stated that a senator from the JUI-F had even submitted a motion asking the House to investigate why PM Imran had disrespected foreign missions.

On other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain requested the speaker to convene the NA session earlier for the no-confidence motion, as the country needed political stability and could not afford a prolonged crisis.

Speaking here at a joint news conference with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Fawad threw a challenge to the joint opposition to show before the media even 172 MNAs so that everybody could come to know who those people were.

He insisted that the onus was on them to prove how many members were supporting them.

