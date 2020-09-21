PTI makes women social, political role effective: MPA

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is the only political party (PTI) which has made women's social and economic role effective

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is the only political party (PTI) which has made women's social and economic role effective.

MPA Shahida stated this while addressing an oath taking ceremony of PTI women wing office bearers here on Monday.

She informed that the party had creating opportunity for women to come forward with orgainzation.

The MPA stressed the office bearers to carry forward PTI manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan vision for making contact with masses more effective adding that they should strengthen women wing so that PTI could not only win upcoimig local bodies but also general elections in 2023.

President Women Wing South Punjab, Dr Rubina Akhtar and General Secretary Qurban Fatima also spoke.