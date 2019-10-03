UrduPoint.com
PTI Making Conspiracy Against Sindh, Says Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:51 PM

PTI making conspiracy against Sindh, says Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has stated that political parties included MQM-P, PTI and GDA were speaking against Sindh province and added talking against Sindh province was a conspiracy to break the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has stated that political parties included MQM-P, PTI and GDA were speaking against Sindh province and added talking against Sindh province was a conspiracy to break the country.He stated that Sindh was Pakistan founder and PPP wouldn't bear any negative attempt on 18th amendment and provincial supremacy.While talking to media persons he stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was only given statements on Kashmir and hasn't done anything practically.

He said it was a selected government because it did not make any preparations for governance."Imran Khan says that those who cannot tell a lie cannot be a politician.

No big foreign countries trust him because of his U-turn politics and he has lost his credibility," Khuhro said.Responding a question he alleged that PTI government is making conspiracies to break the country and to hide its failures. It was taking to divide Sindh Province with the connivance of MQM-P and GDA.

