PTI making conspiracy to delay election; ANP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Provincial spokesperson of Awami National Party (ANP), Samar Haroon Balour, has stated that the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Lahore High Court against the Election Commission's notification was an attempt to delay the general elections, which was not acceptable at all.

In a statement here Thursday, she expressed that due to the PTI's petition, preparations for February 8 were disrupted and PTI would be responsible for the delay.

She mentioned that PTI had failed to develop any narrative for the election, so the party was exploiting delays as a tactic. The spokesperson emphasized that ANP had reservations about postings/transfers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but any delay was not acceptable.

She termed the PTI's filed a petition in the Lahore High Court a conspiracy against the elections on February 8 next year. She reiterated that the ANP was ready for elections and wanted it to be held at any cost.