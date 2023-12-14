Open Menu

PTI Making Conspiracy To Delay Election; ANP

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

PTI making conspiracy to delay election; ANP

Provincial spokesperson of Awami National Party (ANP), Samar Haroon Balour, has stated that the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Lahore High Court against the Election Commission's notification was an attempt to delay the general elections, which was not acceptable at all

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Provincial spokesperson of Awami National Party (ANP), Samar Haroon Balour, has stated that the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Lahore High Court against the Election Commission's notification was an attempt to delay the general elections, which was not acceptable at all.

In a statement here Thursday, she expressed that due to the PTI's petition, preparations for February 8 were disrupted and PTI would be responsible for the delay.

She mentioned that PTI had failed to develop any narrative for the election, so the party was exploiting delays as a tactic. The spokesperson emphasized that ANP had reservations about postings/transfers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but any delay was not acceptable.

She termed the PTI's filed a petition in the Lahore High Court a conspiracy against the elections on February 8 next year. She reiterated that the ANP was ready for elections and wanted it to be held at any cost.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan February All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK ..

Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK till they achieve their freed ..

10 minutes ago
 Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

10 minutes ago
 Speech competition held at Police Training College

Speech competition held at Police Training College

10 minutes ago

Minister hands over vehicles’ keys to colleges’ principals

12 minutes ago
 CTD officials inspect Daraban terror attack scene

CTD officials inspect Daraban terror attack scene

12 minutes ago
 Speakers urge for proactive measures amid global c ..

Speakers urge for proactive measures amid global climate regulations

14 minutes ago
HEC, Microsoft signs ETA to modernize tech educati ..

HEC, Microsoft signs ETA to modernize tech education in country

14 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure affordable healthcare for all citiz ..

Govt to ensure affordable healthcare for all citizens: Caretaker Federal Ministe ..

14 minutes ago
 Models, pictures exhibition held at SBBU

Models, pictures exhibition held at SBBU

14 minutes ago
 Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, cell ..

Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, cell phones, weapon

11 minutes ago
 LESCO, Elite Force conduct anti-power theft operat ..

LESCO, Elite Force conduct anti-power theft operation in Phularwan

11 minutes ago
 ICCI lauds role of Christian Community in economic ..

ICCI lauds role of Christian Community in economic development

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan