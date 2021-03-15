UrduPoint.com


PTI Malakand Division To Give Warm Welcome To PM On His Arrival: Fazal Hakeem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

PTI Malakand division to give warm welcome to PM on his arrival: Fazal Hakeem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Monday chaired a meeting in Mingora and reviewed arrangements for giving a historic welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his upcoming visit to the division.

The meeting was attended by MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Azizullah Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minorities Wazirzada, party workers and officials of Insaf Students Federation.

It was decided in the meeting that people and party workers from all the districts of the division would give a warm welcome to the prime minister.

The meeting directed party's office bearers to start preparations at every level in the division.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said that the nation has reposed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, the government will complete its tenure and would not scum to blackmailing tactics of opposition parties.

He said the entire focus of PTI government was on reforms process and improving the lives through welfare policies.

He said the government was taking practical steps to bring inflation under control at the earliest.

Fazal Hakeem Khan said the workers and the people at all levels have expressed full confidence in the decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the Senate election.

