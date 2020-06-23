PTI mandate is to bring reforms in system says Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected by the people of Pakistan to bring reforms in the political and administrative of country.

In an interview with VoA, he said bureaucrates had taken over the places in the system due to weaknesses among political forces. Indifferences in the political parties, we had to face delay in reformation of the system, he added. He said, it was the strong desire of the people of Pakistan that political system & political leadership should take over the responsibility of this country.

The military forces in Pakistan had supported the political government including incumbent government of Imran Khan to strengthen democratic system. In an interview, he further stated that internal conflicts in the political parties, we could not bring the visible changes in the system. Brushing aside political & personal interest, he said, we could make the system more powerful & due results could also be achieved, he added.