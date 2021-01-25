UrduPoint.com
PTI May Put Pakistan “in Grave Danger” By Committing A Huge Blunder, Warns Zardari

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:05 PM

PTI may put Pakistan “in grave danger” by committing a huge blunder, warns Zardari

The Former President says Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will use all options in turn to get rid of the PTI government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2021) Former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Zardari that the PTI-led regime was going to “make a huge blunder”, and was leading Pakistan to “grave danger”.

Asif Ali Zardair said that all opposition parties were united under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and would strike the government from all directions.

“The PDM will use all options in turn to get rid of the PTI government,” said the President, adding that the country was in grave danger and (incumbent) rulers were likely to make a huge blunder.

He stated that it was important that this PTI government should be sent home packing.

“These ineligible rulers may cause any major accident in the country and the next few months are very crucial for the future of politics in Pakistan,” he further said.

Zardari said that the PTI government would not be allowed to hide behind the Coronavirus.

“Neither the government purchased the Coronvirus vaccie nor could they help people during the global pandemic,” said the former President.

He further said that there was great recession but PPP government increased exports from $19 billion to $26 billion.

“PPP government doubled the country’s revenue, increased the salaries of employees by 125 per cent. We bumped up the government’s pension as well,” he added.

Asif Ali Zardari strongly criticized the PTI government saying that the rulers had turned all indicator negative.

“I had said earlier that these rulers will fall under their own weight. Now they have crashed and only one last shove is needed. PPP together with PDM will send this failed and incompetent lot home,” he vowed.

