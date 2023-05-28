UrduPoint.com

PTI May Stage Drama Of Human Rights' Violation: Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 01:30 AM

PTI may stage drama of human rights' violation: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) might stage drama of human rights' violation by attacking house of a renowned PTI worker in shape of police raid, killing people and committing rape there.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference on Saturday midnight, the minister informed that the Intelligence Agencies had detected an audio tape in which two types of planning was surfaced.

According to this audio, one plan was discussed that house of a renowned PTI worker should be attacked in shape of police raid and some people should be killed there so that its blame could be put on law enforcing agencies as well as on the incumbent government, he explained.

Similarly, another drama was also discussed in the audit leak to commit rape during the so-called police raid so that it could be highlighted and promoted through international media that the law enforcing agencies were committing severe violation of human rights on behalf of the sitting government, he said.

These planning might be implemented tonight, therefore, it was imperative to make the nation aware of these nefarious designs of the miscreants, he added.

The minister said that PTI leaders and activists had committed a heinous and shameful offence on 9th May by attacking and vandalizing military installations and its monuments which injured sentiments of the entire nation badly. Now such types of dramas might be staged to get easy support from international community against mayhem of 9th May but their all tactics would be foiled, he added.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that all miscreants, rioters, arsonists, instigators and facilitators would be brought to the justice at all costs, adding that these accused would be trialed in the military courts, anti terrorist courts and other courts according to intensity of their offence. However, no innocent person would be punished in this regard, he declared.

