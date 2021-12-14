PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, hereditary politics

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for Mayor Peshawar, Rizwan Khan Bangash on Tuesday called upon people to reject mafias and hereditary politics in upcoming local government elections across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for Mayor Peshawar, Rizwan Khan Bangash on Tuesday called upon people to reject mafias and hereditary politics in upcoming local government elections across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was addressing various rallies and cornor meeting in bazars and markets as part of his election campaign.

Speaking to traders and shopkeepers in Khyber Bazar, Sarafa Bazar and fruit market , he said that PTI is a real representative political party of people and enjoying complete confidence of segments of the society.

He said that his priority will be work on projects for the betterment of urban system to further improve cleanliness, beauty and sewerage system of the city.

He said that he is well aware aware of the problems of traders and will resolve their problems on priority basis.

On the occasion, traders assured their full support to vote PTI candidate.