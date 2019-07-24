PTI member allegedly traps poor sisters into prostitution

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) In a tragic incident, two girls in Karachi were raped after trapping them into giving them a job.

The incident happened in December last year when a woman named Sofia introduced Israr Abbasi and his wife Anam to a Qayyumabad resident Israr Hussain.

They promised to take two daughters of Israr Hussain to along with them, promising them a job in defence.

The family of the girls was given Rs20,000 in advance salary. The accused claimed to be a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and threatened the family. The girls were not allowed to meet their family for six months.

One of the victim girls said that Israr Abbasi sold her sister to an Afghan national in Sohrab Goth for Rs3 lac and forced her into prostitution.

The girls’ family kept trying to register a complaint at the police station but to no vain.

The girls’ uncle said that his niece had called him and told him about the location they were living in.

The police then raided the place and recovered the girls. One accused was arrested while other suspects involved in selling the girls and raping them have also been identified.

The police have not arrested the remaining accused so far.

On July 5, the other girl called and said that she was kept in a house in Defence.

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi spokesperson said that Israr Abbasi held a party position in the past and doesn’t have any now.

He said that he is not participating in party activities as well.

The family of the girls have demanded to arrest the accused and punish them.