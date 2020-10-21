UrduPoint.com
PTI Member Of Sindh Assembly Regrets Indifference Of Provincial Govt

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Member of Sindh Assembly and a senior activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Arsalan Taj on Wednesday took strong exception to total dependence of provincial government on the private/ non-government managed rescue service during the tragedy that hit the city this morning

He visited the site of incident and the hospitals where injured were carried and he was informed that the absence of government initiated essential service did result in certain delay that proved to be fatal for many of the victims.

"This reflects wrong set of priorities on part of provincial authorities," said the MPA who has only recently also submitted before the office of Sindh Assembly Secretary a notice for a private bill with regard to provision for Sindh Emergency Rescue Service Bill 2020.

MPA Arsalan Taj also highlighted the fact that personnel belonging to Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), as per request of the Sindh government could be witnessed helping out the people and playing their role to bring needed normalcy.

"They besides defending the national frontiers were also expected to deliver and helped out masses in almost every emergency condition which otherwise a strong and efficient rescue system at civil level," said the MPA.

