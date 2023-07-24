PTI members attempt to pressurize court in Tosh Khana case: Attaulah Tarrar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarrar Monday said that a gang of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members in the guise of lawyers made a failed attempt to pressurize the court for a favorable decision in the Tosha Khana case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarrar Monday said that a gang of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members in the guise of lawyers made a failed attempt to pressurize the court for a favorable decision in the Tosha Khana case against Imran Khan.

Addressing media persons after court proceedings, he said that the rowdy behaviour PTI's members in the guise of lawyers was unprecedented and they tried to attack the court.

PTI chief Imran Khan objected the open court proceedings of Tosha Khana case however the constitution allowed every citizen to witness the court proceedings of routine trial, the SAPM added.

"We strongly condemn the rowdy behaviour of PTI's lawyer with the honorable court" he said, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) always respected the courts and judges despite the unfavorable environment and decision in Panama Case.

PML-N Leader Nawaz Sharif used to travel to Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the court in false cases against him but never tried to camouflage under the stay orders, Tarrar said.

He further said that Tosha Khana case against Imran Khan Niazi was an open and shut case and he would have to be answerable for selling gifts in black market and deposited fewer amounts then the actual received amount.

"This case was started when the Speaker National Assembly sent a reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan with the signatures of PML-N members and all PDM parties" the SAPM said.

He said, Imran Khan's objection on the presence of lawyers representing the prosecution was totally baseless.