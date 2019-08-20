PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan Political Economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) members on Tuesday participated in a workshop organized by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency.

The main theme of the workshop was Understanding Pakistan Political Economy, said a press release issued by PTI secretariat.

The PTI as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to participate in all efforts to bring progress and prosperity in the country and provide maximum relief to general public.

The workshop was attended by Dr. Atifuddin, Dr. Imran Anwar, Abdul Karim and Ali Abbas Awan.

Meanwhile PTI expanded its media team and appointed Anila Khawaja as Head of International Media.

The notification of her appointment has been issued by the PTI Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad.

Anila Khawaja would be responsible for communication with foreign media.

She has been affiliated with PTI since 2005 and has performed duties in the information department.

Afterwards Sajid Ali Qureshi was also appointed as Deputy Secretary Information. He has been contributing for party on local and regional levels.