PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui

(@FahadShabbir)

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stated on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members are justified in requesting a meeting with their party’s founder, and that there is no objection to them seeking his guidance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stated on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members are justified in requesting a meeting with their party’s founder, and that there is no objection to them seeking his guidance.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Siddiqui , also spokesperson of government negotiations team, explained that the opposition believes PTI’s founder initiated the process and requires his step-by-step guidance, which they view as a legitimate need. He further clarified that the concerned authorities had been asked to facilitate a meeting between PTI’s negotiation committee and their incarcerated leader, with the expectation that written demands would be presented at the next meeting.

Siddiqui also announced that PTI members are scheduled to meet the founder either on Saturday or Monday. He assured that whatever decision is made on January 6, the government will not obstruct the negotiations.

Regarding the ongoing talks, Siddiqui emphasized that the discussions had been held in a cordial atmosphere, marking significant progress.

He clarified that it was PTI, not the government, that had requested to delay the talks by a week. He also mentioned that the opposition committee had only provided verbal demands in the latest meeting, requesting necessary facilities for the PTI founder to meet. PTI members have stated they will submit their written demands in the third meeting, which has been scheduled for a week later.

Once the demands are received in writing, Siddiqui said, they will be reviewed while considering constitutional and legal constraints. He added that it would take at least a week to formulate an opinion on the demands.

Siddiqui also addressed the issue of cases against opposition members, stating that such cases are filed based on the nature of the crimes, with some related to the incidents of November 26. He noted that no guarantee could be given that no additional cases would be filed.

Siddiqui further mentioned that the government’s negotiation committee would report the demands to its leadership and consult with lawyers before taking further steps.